Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

