Arlington Partners LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 53.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

