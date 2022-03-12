Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 854,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

