Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $374.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $344.80 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

