Arlington Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 121,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

AWK stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.46 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

