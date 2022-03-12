Arlington Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

