Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

