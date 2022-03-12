Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.56%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

