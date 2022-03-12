Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
APAM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 492,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.
