Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.
About Asana (Get Rating)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
