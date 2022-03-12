Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Asana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asana by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.23.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

