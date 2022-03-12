Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

