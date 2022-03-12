Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.72

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.72 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 7986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after acquiring an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

