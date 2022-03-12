Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 35,382 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Dennan bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,958.07).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

