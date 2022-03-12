ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $105.66 on Friday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

