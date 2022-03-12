Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.51. 688,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.