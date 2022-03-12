Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASMB stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

