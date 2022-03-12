Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.12.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
