Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

