Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.72) to GBX 2,470 ($32.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.24).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,699 ($22.26) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.64). The company has a market cap of £13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,939.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,932.53.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.41), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,047,206.08).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

