Atb Cap Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Speculative

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.61.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86. Insiders purchased 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609 over the last three months.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.