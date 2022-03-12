Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 118 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $182.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,063. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

