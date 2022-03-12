Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,788. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

