Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

