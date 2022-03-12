Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. 2,224,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

