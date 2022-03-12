Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 490,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,552. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4,743.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.