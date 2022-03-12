Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 86 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,343 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

