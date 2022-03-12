Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATLKY stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
