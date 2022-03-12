AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T remained flat at $$23.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

