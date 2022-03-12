AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

