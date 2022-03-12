Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26.
Austin Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.