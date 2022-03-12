Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26.

Austin Engineering Company Profile

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

