Avation (LON:AVAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), with a volume of 33236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.99. The stock has a market cap of £56.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.