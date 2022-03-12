AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
