AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

