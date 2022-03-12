Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

AVY opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

