Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

AVY opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.