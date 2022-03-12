Avient Co. (AVNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 7th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Avient by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Avient by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Avient by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

