Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

