Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avnet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avnet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

