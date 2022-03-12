Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

