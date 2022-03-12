B. Riley Comments on Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENTX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

