B. Riley Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $3.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.