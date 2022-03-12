B. Riley Trims American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Target Price to $25.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

