B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

