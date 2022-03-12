Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ (BW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

