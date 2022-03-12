Bank of America Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $140.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

