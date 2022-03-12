Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 165,973 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 110.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107,426.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

