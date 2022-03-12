Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

