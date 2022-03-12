Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Get Baozun alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.