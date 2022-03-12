Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $469.60 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.