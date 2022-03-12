Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 400

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.57. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Insiders purchased 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.