Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.43. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

