Barclays Reiterates €14.20 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($13.24).
Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($7.93).
