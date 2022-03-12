Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BRFH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 108,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,512. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

