Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

